CCTV footage of Uhuru Driving Raila in Probox at Night excites Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly drove African Union envoy Raila Odinga at night on a tour of Kenyatta Avenue Nairobi, after celebrating Madaraka Day at State House.

CCTV footage shared on social media, on Tuesday, June 2, showed Kenyatta allegedly alighting from a blue car which appeared to be either a Probox or Sienta. Kenyatta alighted from the driver’s seat.

The President was wearing a white shirt and a mask. On the front passenger’s seat, Orange Democratic Movement leader Odinga alighted, wearing a green half jacket and a mask too.

From the same vehicle parked in the middle of the road, two private aids in black suits also alighted and escorted Odinga and Kenyatta across the road.

Another private bodyguard alighted from another car that was trailing them and joined the other security personnel.

A heavily armed security guard can also be seen roaming the streets, near shops and malls.

The head of state appears to be gesturing to Odinga before the two take a walk as the security personnel walk behind them.

Details of their night visit to Nairobi Central Business District were scanty, however, the head of state took over Nairobi County from Governor Mike Sonko on February 25.

Kenyatta and Sonko signed the contentious deed of transfer, which saw the national government take over County Health, Transport, Public Works and Planning and Development Services.

The President then appointed Major General Mohammed Badi to head the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Kenyatta has also been spotted several times, driving himself around the streets of Nairobi.

By JOHN MBATI

Source-kenyans.co.ke

