Death Announcement For Rose Githinji (Mama Mungai) Of New Jersey

It is with deep sorrow, and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Rose Githinji (Mama Mungai), on June 9th 2020 that occurred at St. Joseph Hospital in Patterson, New Jersey after suffering a stroke.

She is mother to the Charles Mungai Githinji, late Gabriel Ng’anga Githinji, Michael Mwaura Githinji, the late Suzan Githinji, Peter Njuku Githinji, and David Thiongo Githinji all of Kenya, George Murugami of Baltimore.

She is auntie to Carol & George Gaita, Irene Toomer, Liz Muthemba, Mary Muthoni, Caroline Muthoni, John & Mugeshi Waithaka all of Baltimore, Racheal Wanjiku, Esther & Paul Kamaru, Pauline Njuku, Shiro Njuku, Beatrice Wairimu all of TX, Lydia & Joe Mathu, George Njuku of Canada.

Grandma to Booby Brian Murugami, Gloria & Moses Kuna, Hellen & Kimathi Njuguna, James & Imna Muriithi, Peter & Akira Muriithi and many more nieces and nephews.

We are appealing to you for assistance in kind and prayers.

For financial contributions:

Carol Githua: $cgithua 4439390101

Zelle: 443-939-0101

Irene: $IToomer 4436258006

Zelle: 443-625-8006

Any assistance is highly appreciated. Zoom memorial information to follow.

Burial will be held in New Jersey.

Kindly join the WhatsApp group using the link below for updates and contributions: https://chat.whatsapp.com/HE4jhFpFVOPIf3F1e0y3Bl

For more information, contact:

John Waithaka (MD): 443-851-7830

Carol Muthoni (MD): 4439390101

Lucy Wangari (MD): 4436350600

Mercy Mureithi (MD): 4437688711

Esther Nyambura (TX): 832667390

Pastor Mugweh (MD): 4102365401

Esther Mburu (NJ): 9739305601

Muturi Kibe (NJ): 8622393320

Sofie Mwangi (NJ): 5513190609

Dorothy Kamau (NJ): 6464604117

Job 1:21 “The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised”.

We loved you Mum, Auntie, Grandma but God loved you more. Rest in peace till

we meet again.

