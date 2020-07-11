Is Kenya’s President Discriminating against Churches

As Kenya moves to opening the country, the government has issued guidelines.

However, Kenyan clergy are crying foul at the new rules governing church openings.

According to the new rules, children under age 13 cannot attend churches and

neither can people over age 59.

- Advertisement -

According to Kenyan pastors, this is discriminatory against those of faith. They

point to the fact that these age groups are allowed to travel in the people’s main

means of transportation-matatus, which are usually over-crowded since social

distancing cannot easily be maintained in a vehicle the size of a mini-van. People in

these age groups are also allowed go to supermarkets and any market no matter

how crowded they may be. But they cannot go to church. According to Church

leaders, the President has openly shown that he is against the Church of Jesus Christ.

Well, he has also now excluded himself from being able to attend church services

and perhaps even mosques, like the one he attended last year to pray and worship

with Muslims. What about funerals and weddings held in churches? Is the

President and all Kenyans not allowed to attend these? Pastors in Nakuru, west of

Nairobi, have rejected the new directives and are vowing to go against them.

Reportedly, some of the faithful are crossing over into neighboring Tanzania to

attend church services there and then returning home.

One pastor in Machakos in Eastern Kenya argued that church attendance is

voluntary and that pastors cannot be forced to release the names of people who

attend. According to these pastors, churches cannot guarantee who will be

attending, therefore, they cannot be forced to place nametags on seats prior to

services, which is what the government is requesting. The new guidelines have

exposed the developing narrative that President Uhuru Kenyatta is against the

Christian church. Last year, the President attended a mosque and worshipped,

dressed in the Muslim regalia, and prostrated himself in prayer with the Muslim

men, a move that some considered contrary to his own professed Catholic faith.

There have also been complaints that the President is being advised by atheists who

would like to see the Church as well as all faiths in Kenya dismantled.

Though the Church has accepted the importance of being careful during this time of

Covid19, Church leaders believe that the restrictions should be equally applied to all

sectors of the society.

Teddy Njoroge Kamau (PhD)

HTBluff Associates

Diaspora Messenger Senior Columnist

https://www.nation.co.ke/kenya/news/-new-worship-order-council-strict-covid-19-rules-1476476