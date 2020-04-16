Pastor Nganga: I am very rich-Don’t rely on church offerings for survival(VIDEO)

Pastor Nganga: I am very rich-Don’t rely on church offerings for survival(VIDEO)

Controversial pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre on Thursday, April 15, explained how he has been surviving since the government imposed a ban on all forms of gatherings including church services, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to Radio Jambo presenter Massawe Japanni, the preacher revealed that he had other businesses prior to starting his ministry and that he was not reliant on church offerings for his survival.

- Advertisement -

“One thing you should know is that I am a very rich pastor. I had many shops before starting my ministry which I gave away.

Saying that a man at my level is waiting on offerings is offensive. If this was the case, how then would I be able to hand out 560 gurney bags filled with food items?” he posed.

Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism delivers a past sermon at the church

He went on to reveal that his farm was currently doing quite well and that he had onions, wheat, and maize.

“I have over 50,000 pieces of onion as we speak, how then would one say that I am dependent on offerings,” he questioned.

Among assets owned by Ng’ang’a is the multi-million Sunny Hill Hotel in Naivasha, Nakuru County which was opened by the firebrand pastor in June 2016.

The pastor is also the director of the luxurious hotel that attracts a large number of local and international tourists who visit the Rift Valley region.

He also reportedly owns a multi-million residential home located along the Kipevu road in Karen.

Quizzed on recent claims that prophet David Owuor of the Repentance and Holiness Ministry had stated that the world would come to an end on April 12, the Neno Evangelism Centre pastor rubbished the claims.

However, he was careful to point out that he was yet to see the prophet’s alleged video, and warned the media against spreading propaganda

Listen to Pastor Ng’ang’a speaking on Radio Jambo below:

By EDDY MWANZA

Source-kenyans.co.ke