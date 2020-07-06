Optiven Leveraging on Cooperative Partnership in Fulfilling it’s Mission



Its world cooperatives day today, a day celebrated the first Saturday in the month of July annually. In the absence of Covid 19, the day is often celebrated with pomp and color, with the issuance of certificates and trophies to the winning savings and credit societies. In Kenya, the Ministry in charge of Cooperatives, and their county bosses attend public ceremonies across the country.

In many of the gatherings a special message from the government to communicate bills passed in parliament that affect cooperatives are reiterated. This is concluded by a message from the Head of State with emphasis on encouraging the public to come together.

In the case of Kenya’s leading real estate company Optiven Limited, the embracing of cooperation has seen the company grow in leaps and bounds. Group Chief Executive, George Wachiuri confirms that Optiven has embraced cooperators as a good percentage of it’s client base.

Singling diaspora Sacco’s, Wachiuri says, “Optiven has in the last few years partnered with two top Sacco’s in the United States and through this, we have empowered numerous members to own homes across our projects.” https://www.optiven.co.ke/newsblogs/victory-gardens-phase-5-superlative-gated-community-in-the-making/

His sentiments echo the company’s vision as it exists to economical and socially empower and transform the society. In essence, this mission ties well with why the cooperatives movement exists which is to provide their members with a better life. https://www.optiven.co.ke/newsblogs/title-transfer-what-you-need-to-know/

A majority of such Sacco’s have continued to benchmark with Optiven Limited and it’s model of operations to try their hands at real estate. Speaking on the role of mentoring such Sacco’s, Wachiuri says, “we are open to walk the journey with any Sacco by providing solutions that add value to them and their members.

Reality is that not all Sacco’s engaging in sale of land or real estate will be successful. As always we call on investors to do their due diligence before investment”. This comes Amidst hue and cry from the public some who have lost their livelihoods through bad investments.

Optiven Limited has been in the business of real estate for over 20 Years. For the period, the company has been awarded in various fields – key of which include Financial Inclusion, Philanthropy, Value Addition, Customer Service and Communication.

As regards the 2020 observation of the World Day for Cooperatives, the theme for this year is “Cooperative for Climate Action”. How has Optiven Group tapped into this theme? Wachiuri says, “at the beginning of July we launched one of the green features as at the award winning jewel Amani Ridge | The Place of Peace.

Our Fountain of Peace is the only solar powered fountain in the County and it’s effects on the climate are only positive. The same to our projects where we go green from landscaping, waste management and infrastructure.”

(https://www.optiven.co.ke/newsblogs/let-us-adopt-renewable-energy-for-our-real-estate-developments/). He was referring to the latest feature at AMANI RIDGE| The Place of Peace, which was unveiled on 3rd July 2020 at the Kiambu based project.

GMC Funplace an strategic business unit at Optiven Group opened it’s facility with the first ever solar powered swimming pool in Kitengela. The Optiven Foundation has also taken strides in greening through engagement in planting trees and clean ups at the county level.

It’s clear that the Optiven Group is making a difference in matters climate, one step at a time. It is Aliko Dangote who says, to build a successful business, start small and dream big. The same applies to climatic action on this world cooperatives day.

