Diaspora IT Training With Smart Data School of Analytics
Diaspora IT Training With Smart Data School of Analytics
Smart Data School of Analytics offers a rare chance for Kenyans and other Immigrants in the Diaspora a New Career Path in the Data Analytics.
This 14 Weeks Course covers Project management, Business Analysis and Data Analysis. Under Data Analysis, we strive to ensure our students understand Data Analysis tools such as Python, Advanced excel, Tableau, SQL and Alteryx.
Sign up for Classes Today. You can contact us at 858 790 9662 or 832 284 5812.
For more information, visit our website www.smartdataanalytic.com