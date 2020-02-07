Prime Property In Nanyuki With Breathtaking views of Mt. Kenya 0 45 Share NEWSPROMOTED CONTENT By Diaspora Messenger On Feb 7, 2020 Prime Property In Nanyuki With Breathtaking views of Mt. Kenya - Advertisement - *RANGES ESTATE NANYUKI. * Fulfill your 2020 goal of owning property Plots size 50 by 100 More Related Stories NEWS Ruto’s Daughter Charleen Chelagat’s Prestigious… NEWS Affordable residential plots: Investment Opportunities with… NEWS Super Amazing 120 months offer for Golf Resort Property NEWS Mt. Kenya Rebellion? 12 MPs skip Uhuru church harambee in… *SPECIAL OFFER* Buy 1 plot Get 1 FREE @ USD 3200 kes 320,000 The price includes Title deed processing fee. *SALIENT FEATURES* Commercial Centre comprising of; Club house Supermarket Pharmacy Saloon/Barbershop Gas point Water and Electricity Borehole backup Suitable for holiday homes Breathtaking views of Mt. Kenya, Loldaiga hills and The Aberdare Ranges. Call/WhatsApp +12055039187 Prime Property In Nanyuki With Breathtaking views of Mt. Kenya Like this:Like Loading... ALSO READ Tourism minister Kandie on UK-US charm offensive 0 45 Share