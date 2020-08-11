Akothee says she is waiting for Mr wrong and will drag the idiot to the right

Singer Akothee has revealed that she cannot keep any relationship she is in private.

The outspoken single mother said she would come out and make public any man she is in a relationship with even if the man wants to keep it private.

” I wish to have someone hold my hands, both in public and private. Hii Mambo ya kufichwa fichwa Kama ARVs sitaki. I will come out in public and introduce you, if you don’t want to introduce me .”

The mother of five further adviced her fellow women not to entertain any relationship in which a man hides them, terming such men thieves.

“If a man isn’t proud of you in public,then let him not ask for your goodies in private, we don’t want thieves . They will steal your things,your heart, your freedom and your peace,” she posted on Instagram.

The self proclaimed president of single mothers said she would rather wait for her Mr wrong and make him Mr Right.

“I am just here waiting for my Mr wrong and I will drag that idiot to the right.,” she added.