VIDEO: Speaker Beatrice Elachi resigns, sends message to Sonko

Nairobi County Assembly Beatrice Elachi has resigned with her deputy John Kamangu taking over the mantle in acting capacity.

Kamangu is a Member of the County Assembly in Ruai.

- Advertisement -

Elachi handed her resignation in on Tuesday morning; saying that in the recent past, there have been life-threatening incidences.

In a televised statement, Elachi read out her resignation letter which was addressed to President Uhuru.

“I humbly tender my resignation to President Uhuru Kenya. For the last few days there have been life threatening incidences. I appoint my deputy speaker, John Kamangu as acting speaker,” she said.

She thanked the President and noted that Nairobi was going to thrive under the stewardship of the newly-constituted Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS)

Kamangu and Elachi have previously faced opposition in the Assembly and have been accused of among other things; corruption, illegal appointments, victimization of MCAs and assembly staff, and militarization of the assembly.

Elachi had earlier in the month suspended plenary sittings at the assembl to September a day after she was notifed of her impending impeachment.

South B MCA Waithera Chege who had moved the impeachment motion said the impeachment would go on as Elachi had previously been suspended.

Source-https://citizentv.co.ke/

VIDEO: Speaker Beatrice Elachi resigns, sends message to Sonko