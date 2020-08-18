Kenyan Diaspora Couple travelling for burial in Kenya detained in Paris France
According to the Kenyan Diaspora couple Brian and Mary, their journey started well in Atlanta Georgia where they boarded a Delta Airline flight to Paris on Tuesday 11th August 2020. They arrived in Paris on Wednesday 12th August and on time and they proceeded to the gate for the connecting flight to Nairobi with Air France.
When they got to the gate,they were told that the NEGATIVE Covid-19 results which they had received on Monday the 10th of August, was done too early. They were told that the Kenyan Government had passed a directive that one can only get admitted if the test is done within 72 hours which meant that since they were arriving on Thursday the 13th at 8.00 pm Kenyan time, it will be too late and the certificate will have expired.
IF IT IS NOT URGENT,DON’T TRAVEL