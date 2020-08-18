Death Announcement For Alex Kimani Kariuki Of Raleigh North Carolina

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Alex Kariuki on the evening of Aug 14, 2020 at UNC Chapel Hill. Alex joined the Raleigh community in summer of 2018 and was diagnosed with cancer a week after his arrival.

Alex hailed from Mau Summit (Nakuru county). Before relocating to the USA, he taught mathematics at Mutitu high school (1993 – 1997),Kambaa Girls (1998 – 2007),Gitithia secondary school (2008- 2011) and lastly Mount Kenya University (2011-2018).

Prayers will be held at 119 Spur Lane Knightdale, NC and virtually through zoom daily from 7pm.

For financial assistance towards the funeral arrangement.

CashApp –

9194496445 – $francismacharia

9195619659- $rahabkim

Zelle- 9195619659

The proposed program for his funeral on Wed. Aug 26 th 2020 is as follows;

Viewing starts at 11am followed by a church service at Carlton Greg funeral home Chapel, 2810 Kidd rd.,

Raleigh NC 27610

Burial follows thereafter at around 3pm at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh NC

27603

For more info contact

Dr. Martin Wainaina – 919-987-0327

Dr. Joe Karogi -919-914-1123

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6253753722?pwd=cTFiOGRmREtkUkVKcDRKUVpjRzdrdz09

Meeting ID: 625 375 3722

Passcode: 123456

Dial by your location

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

Thank you in advance as you purpose to assist the family in whichever way

