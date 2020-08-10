VIDEO: Detailed Info about Uhuru look-alike Michael Gitonga aka Uhunye

A Nairobi resident with a striking resemblance to President Uhuru Kenyatta has spoken about how much he has suffered on the account of his resemblance to the head of state.

In an interview with a local TV station, Mr Michael Njogo Gitonga, who lives in Umoja estate, said on several occasions he has been ‘mistaken’ for the president.

STRIKING RESEMBLANCE

“It confuses me as to why I look like President Kenyatta. It is very unusual. I cannot walk out of this estate without people asking me for handouts, I have suffered from this name,” Gitonga told Inooro TV.

It is for this reason, he said, that residents of Umoja have since nicknamed him ‘Uhunye.’

Gitonga’s recently went viral on social media, with many Kenyans amazed by his resemblance to President Kenyatta.

OUT OF BUSINESS

The father of three also said that he too is confused by his resemblance to President Kenyatta.

However, he said he would like to meet President Kenyatta for a chance to establish if indeed they are brothers.

Gitonga said he was raised only by his mother as his dad, who worked in Gatundu as a security officer, died when he was barely into his teens. Gatundu happens to be President Kenyatta’s rural home.

Gitonga used to run a bar in Umoja estate but is currently out of business following the government’s directive to have all bars closed in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19.

By Nahashon Musungu and Keshi Ndirangu

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/