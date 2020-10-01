Gone So Soon: Death Of Patrick Ngugi Who Passed On In California

Gone So Soon: Death Of Patrick Ngugi Who Passed On In California

We are saddened by the death of Patrick Ngugi who passed on in California last weekend.

He was the loving son of Grace Ngugi of Glen Burnie Maryland.

Your prayers and financial help for burial arrangements will be highly appreciated.

Please read additional details about Patrick’s legacy via the Gofundme Link here: https://gf.me/u/y2rsu5

Ways to contribute towards burial arrangements:

Cashapp: $gwngugi

Cash app: $BettyWanjau:

More about Patrick Johnson Ngugi

Patrick Johnson Ngugi, precious son of Grace Ngugi and loving brother to Lisa, passed away unexpectedly last weekend. His flame burned bright for 28 short years. He was a wonderful son and brother and a great friend. So much potential, so many possibilities, and an immeasurable amount of happiness all extinguished in the blink of an eye.

At the time of his death, Patrick was living in San Francisco, earning an MBA and working a new job that he loved. He and Grace talked almost daily, and Patrick often expressed how happy he was with the direction his life was taking. After graduating high school in MD, he proudly served in the U.S. Army for 4 years, and from there went on to earn a B.S. in Computer Science in San Francisco. Patrick was an outgoing soul who loved to laugh and whose smile would light up a room. It is so hard to believe that he’s really gone.

Grace and Lisa are absolutely devastated by Patrick’s unexpected passing. They’re struggling to find funds to cover the high costs associated with the funeral. Things are complicated by the fact that Patrick lived so far away. We need to raise $20,000, which will hopefully cover the costs of laying Patrick to rest. Those costs include: services in CA to prepare and fly Patrick back to MD; transportation costs; funeral home expenses (at Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD); burial; and any other unexpected expenses associated with Patrick’s death. Most of these expenses must be paid in full on the day of the funeral, which has not yet been scheduled but will likely occur within 1-2 weeks.

After the funeral, Grace and Lisa will have to travel to CA to retrieve Patrick’s belongings and tie up any loose ends. His belongings will need to be shipped back to MD. There is no way to estimate an exact amount needed, but the cost for this will be covered by your donations.

While we can’t reduce the emotional pain of this loss, with Grace’s permission, I created this GoFundMe page to help reduce the additional pain of the large financial burden incurred as a result of Patrick’s death. Please consider donating any amount to help Grace and Lisa honor Patrick as they say their final goodbyes.

Grace is a woman of strong faith and is always reminding us that “God will provide.” I’m hoping that you will join us in supporting Grace and Lisa in this really tough time. Thank you for your generosity and please pray for this sweet family whose hearts have been broken. God bless you!

Please visit this Gofundme link and help-https://www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-ngugi-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all