It is with deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of Grace Wangu Kamau (Cucu Grace) On Monday, November 6th. Grace was found dead in her bed by a lady that was graciously helping her.

Grace Wangu was 80 years old and in the process of getting ready to go back home to Kenya. Cucu Grace has no family or relatives in Seattle, Washington.

The Kenyans in Seattle were her only family and at 80 years old and poor health she did not get around much.

We are appealing to well wishers in the Kenyan Diaspora community to come together to help ship her body back home.

Zoom meetings will be held every evening from Monday, November 21st, at 7:30 pm.

Our unity and support has never been more important in this journey.

For support send through

CashApp/Zelle 2068229622($KCIC)

*Please indicate for Grace*

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world. Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement Of Grace Wangu Kamau Of Seattle, Washington