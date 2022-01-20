Mixed reactions after Gospel singer Loise Kim announces political ambitions

Gospel artiste Loise Kim has announced her bid to run for the Kiambu women rep position. The musician posted on Facebook asking her fans to support her as she also asked them to come out and register as voters.

Kim also said she is confidence in God to lead the people in Kiambu County. The announcement left her fans with mixed reactions, with some advising her to ditch her political ambitions and focus on serving God.

Check out comments from her fans;

Joseph Kaberere: Saddened by all those ‘All the best sister you’d have been better in gospel than in politics. The problem with the majority of celebrities is when you pull a large crowd you translate that to political support. Which is not, Borrow a leaf from Pst.Pius Muiru.

Jas Kinya Mbugua…..politicking isn’t your potion, ……campaigning for the Lord Almighty has brought you this far……..Please don’t make us orphans, your music is cure to our broken hearts! ! Twakupenda sana.

Simon Kung’u: My advice to you my Sister is that, politics has destroyed destinies,they have really scattered away dreams and a lot of blessings.Without mentioning names of individuals or else spiritual leaders who were great and very useful in God’s work, musicians and even motivational speakers,after joining politics things went south.Its my opinion and a piece of advice.

Benson Gichinga: Pesa kidogo shetani anakwambia Kwa maskio”mtoto wangu simama kiti cha women Rep”,my friend utagonga chini ucore ngîma.

Boniface Wairimu: You are a great woman… You a great inspiration… You have the platform… You gat the passion to serve people… It’s women power#power in women.

Others in the race include; Anne Wamuratha and radio personality Nungari.

Source-https://mpasho.co.ke/

