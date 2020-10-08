Mutahi Ngunyi throw jabs at DP Ruto Over photo of father with a bicycle

Controversial and political pundit Mutahi Ngunyi has yet again caused uproar over his sentiments on the deputy president William Samoei Ruto. Mutahi who calls himself a political analyst seems to have decided to critic and throw jabs at the DP over his latest antics that seems to have created various reactions since inception.

Scathing attack

According to a tweet by the self proclaimed analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, he lashed out at the member deputy president over his latest donation spree of wheelbarrows and handcarts that he termed as demeaning Kenyan youths. He cited that the deputy president was a member of parliament and living large yet his father was languishing in poverty with a bicycle as his only position.

Picture above: Mzee Daniel Cheruiyot

Leadership failure

Mutahi Ngunyi says the deputy president resorting to giving handcarts and wheelbarrows to graduates is accurately predicting the failure of any leadership qualities Ruto possesses. The deputy president’s ‘hustler nation’ narrative has created a lot of controversy as leaders allied to the BBI report and handshake narrative.

