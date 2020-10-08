Mutahi Ngunyi throw jabs at DP Ruto Over photo of father with a bicycle

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWSNEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Mutahi Ngunyi throw jabs at DP Ruto Over photo of father with a bicycle

Mutahi Ngunyi throw jabs at DP Ruto Over photo of father with a bicycleControversial and political pundit Mutahi Ngunyi has yet again caused uproar over his sentiments on the deputy president William Samoei Ruto. Mutahi who calls himself a political analyst seems to have decided to critic and throw jabs at the DP over his latest antics that seems to have created various reactions since inception.

- Advertisement -

Scathing attack

According to a tweet by the self proclaimed analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, he lashed out at the member deputy president over his latest donation spree of wheelbarrows and handcarts that he termed as demeaning Kenyan youths. He cited that the deputy president was a member of parliament and living large yet his father was languishing in poverty with a bicycle as his only position.

Mutahi Ngunyi throw jabs at DP Ruto Over photo of father with a bicycle

More Related Stories
NEWS

Family of Kenyan student who died in Russia gets help from…

NEWS

Economist David Ndii Supports DP Ruto In the wheelbarrows…

NEWS

DP Ruto Two Hour Meeting With Raphael Tuju That humbled Him

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Meet DP Ruto’s brother Paul Ruto who lives a humble…

Picture above: Mzee Daniel Cheruiyot

Leadership failure

Mutahi Ngunyi says the deputy president resorting to giving handcarts and wheelbarrows to graduates is accurately predicting the failure of any leadership qualities Ruto possesses. The deputy president’s ‘hustler nation’ narrative has created a lot of controversy as leaders allied to the BBI report and handshake narrative.

Source-https://ke.opera.news/

 

Mutahi Ngunyi throw jabs at DP Ruto Over photo of father with a bicycle

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: