Cate Waruguru causes a stir online as she sends Bold Message to Kenyans

Laikipia county Woman Member of parliament Hon. Cate Waruguru has caused a stir online after sending a bold message to Kenyans concerning the Building Bridges Initiative constitutional amendment report.

In a post on her Twitter page today Wednesday 4th November, Waruguru Quoted her text and said that the risk of post Election violence can be lowered by increasing political inclusion though improving electoral conduct and also altering perceptions of likely exclusion and patriotic intentions of the people wishing to lead.

“The risk of Post Election violence can be lowered by increasing political inclusion through, improving electoral conduct and also by altering perceptions of likely exclusion and patriotic intentions of the people wishing to lead this nation.BBI NDIO RIENG” Waruguru posted.

Below are a few comments from Netizens on her thoughts.

“How do we teach our children to accept defeat. Don’t create seats for losers, there’s next time.” A comment read.

“Hapo Mheshimiwa unataka tubelieve in someones hypothesis that has failed to sink into our sound minds. Elections are about win and lost. And the loser should accept not engaging Kenyans into protests and mayhem” a comment read.

“I wish you could explain how that will be achieved through BBI @Cate_Waruguru . Stop shamelessly twerking for your two hyenas” a comment read

“Ndo maana anaelekea stpry za rieng’ tu. Who remembers the famous quote by “Robert Mugabe” about beautiful women and what suffer” a comment read.

“This has never been your idea,,,my youth

Try otherwise” comment read.

Source-https://ke.opera.news/

