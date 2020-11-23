Green revolution in Kenya: Optiven adapts Green Lighting



The clamour and buzz on the lighting in Kenya has continued to be louder in the recent past. On one hand, Kenya Power has raised their voice at the growing number of people harnessing solar energy while giving traditional electricity a wide berth.

The real estate sector has not been left behind in the green revolution. Led by Optiven Limited, the company has in 2020 accelerated greening of its premier projects. Speaking on Inooro TV on 20th November 2020, George Wachiuri CEO Optiven Group said, “the place for renewable energy must be harnessed in order to make it possible to realize green living. At Optiven we have been able to install solar street lights and water features in advance so that our customers invest with ease knowing they’re secure and the project is great too.

His sentiments were in reference to the solar street lighting that has seen the real estate company installing solar street lights in AMANI RIDGE | The Place of Peace in Kiambu, Victory Gardens in Kitengela and Garden of Joy in Machakos.

Apart from the solar lighting on the projects, the Optiven Group, through it’s Construction subsidiary is rolling out various construction materials to meet rising demand for green building. As for Optiven Real Estate, the company has further planted trees to increase carbon absorption in the projects, provided guidelines for environmentally friendly waste management and project planning to include green spaces within the projects.

The company which has been awarded for its value addition agenda, also embraces the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in line with the environment and health.

