Many Kenyan Athletes Find Greener Pastures In Japan

Douglas Wakiihuri, Eric Wainaina, Cosmas Ndeti, Samuel Wanjiru and Bedan Karoki, Paul Tanui are among Kenyans who left for the Far East as unknowns but returned to the country as the best of the best in their favourite distances.

For decades, the country has attracted many Kenyan athletes who are signed up by Japanese athletics clubs and companies to participate in various races.

This is in stark contrast to Kenya where most Kenyan athletes have a background in the disciplined forces, including the Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Defence Forces and National Police Service.

Wakiihuri, the first Kenyan to win a marathon at an international championship, says the financial incentives offered by the Japanese companies are simply irresistible.

“As we all know, athletes depend on prize monies, appearance bonus and apparel contracts to make a living. Except for the prize monies, this does not exist locally. The awarding system cannot support an athlete’s life,” he says.

Before he announced Kenya’s supremacy in the marathon races courtesy of his win at the 1987 World Athletics Championships in Rome, Italy, Wakiihuri was among the pioneer Kenyans to troop to Japan to forge a career in athletics.

Among the races that he had participated in Japan include the Lake Biwa Marathon and Beppu-Oita Marathon in 1986.

His success in Japan no doubt paved the way for various other Kenyans to seek greener pasture in the country, with Karoki and Tanui among the active top stars.

Karoki, the 2016 World Half Marathon silver medalist admits that his stint in Japan has paid dividends for his career and pockets too.

“Working for a running company is much better compared to working with a manager who may abandon you or swindle you of your money. In Japan, they cater for everything you need including accommodation and food on top of the salary you earn. It is a profitable venture,” Karoki says.

Since the beginning of this year, he has been plying his trade for car manufacturer Toyota after spending the last eight years on the books of computer manufacturer D&B.

For him, the perks of running in Japan have been more apparent during the Covid-19 pandemic during which he has been training unhindered.

“Although things have been generally tough, it is not to the level of the other countries. Here, we have been training and participating in various races. Our salaries have also not been affected,” he says.

Karoki has thus far run in six races and will participate in three more before the year ends.