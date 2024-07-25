Beacon of Dreams: Unveiling ISP’s State-of-the-Art Office in Meru

At a colourful event, Bob Mwiti, the Managing Director of The International Scholars Program, expressed his immense pride in traveling from the USA to Kenya for the grand opening of the program’s new world-class office in Meru, Kenya.

This state-of-the-art facility symbolizes the organization’s unwavering dedication to transforming lives through education abroad.

“Today we celebrate the grand opening of our new modern Meru branch office, a state-of-the-art facility that represents not just an expansion of our physical footprint but a bold step into the future,” Mwiti announced.

The new office, described as a beacon of hope and dreams, will serve as the central hub for all the program’s activities globally.

Mwiti recalled the humble beginnings when the program opened its first Meru office two years ago with only two staff members. The new office, in contrast, will accommodate more than 30 staff members, reflecting the program’s significant growth and success.

During the event, Mwiti also announced the rebranding of The Kenya Airlift Program to The International Scholars Program. This change aims to accommodate students from different parts of the globe, expanding the program’s reach and impact beyond Kenyan borders.

