Controversy surrounds appointment of Joho, Raila allies to Cabinet

“Given the fact that the Interested Parties as members of the official opposition coalition in the National Assembly has a constitutional duty to oversight the function of the Executive and other arms of the government, the nomination and appointment of the Interested Parties into the cabinet and/or government as secretaries shall conflict with their constitutional duty bestowed upon the opposition party by the people of Kenya and the constitution to oversight the government and to provide checks and balance.”

“The Petitioners and the entire citizenry of Kenya stand to suffer great prejudice and a violation and infringement of their constitutional Rights as this amounts to utter violation of the constitution of Kenya and betrayal of the trust bestowed upon the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Aliance (coalition) and the Orange Democratic Party by the people of Kenya,” reads the petition in part.