Kenya airlift program transforms into international scholars program

Welcome to the world of boundless opportunities! Kenya’s Airlift Program has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as the International Scholars Program.

This exciting initiative aims to unlock the potential of talented individuals, paving the way for a brighter future. With a focus on education and cultural exchange, the International Scholars Program opens doors to students from Kenya and beyond, providing them with unparalleled access to top-tier international universities.

Through scholarships and mentoring, this program empowers aspiring scholars to pursue their passions and make a lasting impact in their fields.

Under the International Scholars Program, students gain exposure to a diverse range of disciplines and experiences, fostering a global mindset and nurturing a new generation of leaders.

- Advertisement -

This program caters for ambitious and incredibly talented individuals who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. ensuring that every scholar can find their niche and excel in their chosen field.

With the International Scholars Program, the world becomes a classroom, offering an enriched and transformative educational experience.

- Advertisement -

The International Scholars Program (ISP) is an award-winning education financing scheme that helps brilliant graduate students achieve the dream of studying in the US or Canada regardless of their financial background.

The program accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented individuals who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs.

One can join with ANY undergraduate degree major. International Scholars Program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

The Mission of ISP is to help brilliant students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

Visit the website for more information-www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

Kenya airlift program transforms into international scholars program