2021 – THE YEAR OF EXTRA ORDINARY FAVOURS



As we prepare to take off into a brand new year 2021, I am extremely optimistic that this is a year that is going to be full of divine growth; a year of good tidings and a year of extra ordinary favours. On your part, you might probably need to do a couple of things in order to properly position yourself to become a partaker of these favours

Have the Right State of Mind: Everything starts from your thought process. You think about it. You feel it. You act on it. You behave it and finally it becomes a reality. Let your mind be a mind of abundance and not that of scarcity and negativity. Audit the positive things that you achieved so Far: Review all the milestones that you have achieved in the year 2020 and use them as your solid foundation to climb into the year 2021. If you are not fully convinced, join the George Wachiuri School of Mentorship for free classes for 6 months. Click Here to learn more and register. Trust, pray and look up to your maker: Ultimately, as your helper, supporter and sovereign God who made you, me and the entire universe. This has worked for me and can work for you.

I wish you a merry Christmas and Happy New year 2021.

The author, is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

