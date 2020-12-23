VIDEO: Kenyan man needs Urgent kidney transplant in India

NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

VIDEO: Kenyan man needs Urgent kidney transplant in IndiaA Kenyan man is stranded in India where he had gone for a kidney transplant. Antony Augustine Muturi is currently in New Delhi, India and has been there  since November 8th, 2020. If you are touched by the video above, kindly use the info below to assist.

Urgent Medical Appeal for a Stage 4 #KidneyPatient; Antony Augustine Muturi, who is currently in New Delhi, #India since November 8th, 2020 for a #kidneytransplant. Donations can be sent to Equity Bank account # 0150197836607… Account name is:/. Antony Augustine Medical Fund. Or… Mpesa his wife… Christine Njeri Mungai. Tel # 254- 722- 796656 Target is Kshs. 1.5million equivalent to US Dollars 15,000.

Or…  Mpesa his wife… Christine Njeri Mungai. Tel # 254-  722- 796656

We are hoping and praying that he is able to undergo the kidney transplant by next week due to the urgency and discomfort he is in. Thank you to all the cheerful givers/ well wishers!

Target is Kshs. 1.5million equivalent to US Dollars 15,000.

No amount is too little and prayers will go a long way.  We are trying to fight against time.  Please help, and together we can.
