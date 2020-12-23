VIDEO: Kenyan man needs Urgent kidney transplant in India
VIDEO: Kenyan man needs Urgent kidney transplant in India
Urgent Medical Appeal for a Stage 4 #KidneyPatient; Antony Augustine Muturi, who is currently in New Delhi, #India since November 8th, 2020 for a #kidneytransplant. Donations can be sent to Equity Bank account # 0150197836607… Account name is:/. Antony Augustine Medical Fund. Or… Mpesa his wife… Christine Njeri Mungai. Tel # 254- 722- 796656 Target is Kshs. 1.5million equivalent to US Dollars 15,000.
Or… Mpesa his wife… Christine Njeri Mungai. Tel # 254- 722- 796656
We are hoping and praying that he is able to undergo the kidney transplant by next week due to the urgency and discomfort he is in. Thank you to all the cheerful givers/ well wishers!
Target is Kshs. 1.5million equivalent to US Dollars 15,000.