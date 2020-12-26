Colonial Names you might not know: Old School Africa, Old School Kenya

Most Kenyans and Africans born after independence might not know or remember how different things were when we were controlled by the colonialist. Also the millennials may not know how things were few decades ago. Here below are Some names, terms and standards of “Old School” Africa and “Old School” Kenya. How many do you remember, how many can you identify?

I. “Old School” Africa:

1. French Equatorial Africa

2. The Belgian Congo

3. Upper Volta

4. The Gold Coast

5. Portuguese East Africa

6. German East Africa

7. British East Africa

8. French Somaliland

9. British Somaliland

10. Italian Abyssinia

11. Northern Rhodesia

12. Southern Rhodesia

13. South West Africa

14. Nyasaland

15. Zaire

16. Ruanda-Urundi

II. “Old School” Kenya:

1. Lake Rudolf

2. Mt. Margaret

3. King George VI Hospital

4. Fort Smith

5. Duke of Gloucester School

6. Duchess of Gloucester School

7. Delamere Boys

8. Delamere Girls

9. Highlands Girls

10. Wood Street

11. Fort Hall

12. Princess Elizabeth Way

13. Donholm Road

14. Elliot Street

15. Sadler Street

16. Hardinge Street

17. “Economics for Eastern Africa” by Livingstone & Ord

18. Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry (MPC), a combination of subjects one needed to study and sit at A-Level (what used to be referred to as the Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education – K.A.C.E.), to later study e.g. Engineering and Architecture at the University of Nairobi, in the days of Form 5 and Form 6 in Kenya.

On this note actually, Moi University, Eldoret, Kenya, was Kenya’s second Public University, not Kenyatta University. Moi University got it’s charter in 1984, while Kenyatta University got it’s charter in 1985 i.e. as reported verbatim below at Wikipedia:

“In 1970, Kenyatta College became a constituent college of the University of Nairobi, and its name changed to Kenyatta University College, following an Act of Parliament. In 1985, it was granted full university status and was renamed Kenyatta University.”

19. Mathematics, Geography and Economics (MGEcon.), a combination of subjects one needed to study and sit at A-Level (what used to be referred to as the Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education – K.A.C.E.), to later study e.g. Accountancy or Land Economics at the University of Nairobi, in the days of Form 5 and Form 6 in Kenya.

Believe it not, there are quite a number of Land Economists and Land Valuers in Kenya today, both men and women, aged about 50 years of age and above today in 2020, who chose to pursue Land Economics at the University of Nairobi back in the 1970s and 1980s, courtesy of, guess who? Outgoing US President Donald John Trump. Absolutely.

Donald Trump was a household name long before he became US President in 2017. His real estate companies, portfolios and investments, such as Trump Plaza and the Taj Mahal Gambling Casino, were flying high and renowned names in the 1970s and 1980s, something that inspired many young Kenyans back then to study Land Economics at the University of Nairobi.

There are many Computer Engineers in Kenya today who were inspired to study Computer Engineering by the likes of Steve Jobs, Larry Ellison and Bill Gates, and yes indeed, there are also many Land Economists in Kenya today, about 50 years of age and above today in 2020, who were inspired to study Land Economics by non other than President Donald John Trump of America. Even President Trump himself would be pleasantly surprised to know this.

20. Literature in English, History and Geography (LitHG), a combination of subjects one needed to study and sit at A-Level (what used to be referred to as the Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education – K.A.C.E.), to later study e.g. Law at the University of Nairobi, in the days of Form 5 and Form 6 in Kenya.

21. Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry (MBC), a combination of subjects one needed to study and sit at A-Level (what used to be referred to as the Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education – K.A.C.E.), to later study e.g. Dentistry and Medicine at the University of Nairobi, in the days of Form 5 and Form 6 in Kenya.

Dr. J.J. Masiga, the legendary Dr. J.J. Masiga, a former Kenya football and rugby international, familiar to many Kenyans about 45 years of age and above today in 2020, is a famous graduate of the University of Nairobi’s School of Dentistry.

22. General Paper (GP).

By Mundia Kamau

