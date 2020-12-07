Excitement as Smart Data Analytic Students Get Data Science and Business

Analytics Jobs.



The United states economy has taken a hit following the Corona Virus pandemic. Many

of the American Citizens have lost jobs, save for the front-line workers. This has not only

been unique to the U.S, but across the world.

Job security has therefore become elusive in the face of this pandemic. Many employees

are quickly realizing that that it helps to have a fall back plan. Because you may never

know when you may need it.

- Advertisement -

We live in a dynamic society. Ever changing with each passing day. Gone are the days

when nursing was a hot cake, it still is by the way. Also gone are the days when

computer science was the thing. Today, Big data is the career of the moment. A job in

Business analysis, Data Analysis and Project management can earn one in the upwards

of 55 dollars an hour in the United States.

Initially dominated by Indian Immigrants; the IT industry is slowly attracting African

immigrants as well. The desire for a greater pay and the flexibility that comes with

careers in the Data Analytics field are compelling enough for an African immigrant

interested in this field. Its therefore encouraging to see Africans taking advantage of this

courses that will help them land great opportunities.

Smart data school of Analytics presents an opportunity for all African immigrants to

acquire those skills that will prepare them for the new careers. At smart Data Analytics,

you will find an instructor led classes that include.

Project Management, Business Analysis and Data Analysis – This includes

tools such as, Tableau, Python, Advanced Excel, SQL, and Alteryx

By undertaking these courses, African immigrants present themselves with a great

opportunity to join the IT industry and uplift the living standard of our brothers and

sisters who depend on us.

Smart Data school of Analytics can found at https://www.smartdataanalytic.com/ .This

is where one can register and learn more regarding smart Data science. Below are some

of the jobs in Data Analytics and Business Analysis that one can get, upon taking this

course.

Excitement as Smart Data Analytic Students Get Data Science and Business Analytics Jobs