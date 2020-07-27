Data Analytics Training Gives you Wide a range of career choices in Data management.

Data Analytics Training Gives you Wide a range of career choices in Data management.

According to SAS website ( According to SAS website ( www.sas.com ), Data management is defined as “the practice of managing data as a valuable resource to unlock its potential for an organization. Managing data effectively requires having a data strategy and reliable methods to access, integrate, cleanse, govern, store and prepare data for analytics. In our digital world, data pours into organizations from many sources – operational and transactional systems, scanners, sensors, smart devices, social media, video and text. But the value of data is not based on its source, quality or format. Its value depends on what you do with it”

- Advertisement -

An article published on yahoo finance titled, “ Enterprise Data Management Industry Insights, 2020-2025 – Revenue Breakdown by Component, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, Organization Size and Region”, on march,20th 2020 indicates that , “ The global enterprise data management market is expected to grow from USD 77.9 billion in 2020 to USD 122.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period”.

This is a huge market growth in a span of 5 years. which means that there will be a growing demand for employees in the data management industry.

Some of the sought-after jobs in the Data management industry include Data Analyst, Business Analyst, Business Data Analyst, SQL Developer, Alteryx Developer, Tableau Developer, Project Manager, Data Scientist and Data Modeler

Smart Data School of Analytics offers a rare chance for African Immigrants in the United States an opportunity to train for a new Career path in the Data Analytics.

This 14 Weeks Course covers Project management, Business Analysis and Data Analysis. Under Data Analysis, we strive to ensure our students understand Data Analysis tools such as Python, Advanced excel, Tableau, SQL and Alteryx.

Within 14 weeks, student are trained on the Data Analysis tools, coached on interview questions and assisted with Resume preparation. Smart Data Endeavors to train world class data scientists that will take advantage of the emerging opportunities in the industry.

sign up for Classes Today. You can contact us at 858 790 9662 or 832 284 5812.

For more information, visit our website www.smartdataanalytic.com . Ensure you book your spot in the upcoming class because classes are filling up quickly.

Data Analytics Training Gives you Wide a range of career choices in Data management.