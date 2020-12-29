Polly Irungu: Kenyan born photographer Making an impact globally

Polly Irungu is a Kenyan born photographer who has created a platform for black female photographers from around the world. By sharing their work, she gives them a platform to showcase their work and get hired.

The platform, Black Women Photographers, also provides a forum where creators can celebrate, elevate and financially support each other especially those who have been affected adversely by the Pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Irungu was born in Nairobi but is currently based in Brooklyn, New York. Speaking to NPR about her website, the 26-year-old said, “What I want people to know about our community is that it has a depth of talent and untapped brilliance.

Before you explore the site, it should go without saying that I am not the first person to create a platform for Black women and non-binary photographers. I’m launching this platform as a way to contribute to their efforts and as a small token of appreciation to all Black women and non-binary photographers worldwide.”

Source-https://www.kbc.co.ke/

Polly Irungu: Kenyan born photographer Making an impact globally