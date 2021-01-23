Username Delivers Gardenia Estate Kangundo Road title deeds

As a Tradition of Trust, title delivery has always been key to Username Investments in all their projects. It is good news to Gardenia Estate-Kangundo road clients as they collect their title deeds. This is an assurance that they can now be able to develop their homes within Nairobi Metropolitan area. Username Investments is glad to be enabling clients own affordable land ideal for residential development.

For clients living in Kenya, the Kangundo Road title deeds are issued in our three offices. Nairobi Westlands Office located at Le’mac Building 4th Floor, Nairobi CBD office at International Life House 6th Floor and Nakuru Office at Assumption Centre 4th Floor. While for diaspora clients the title deeds are shipped via their preferred courier service or issued to their Lawyers upon a formal request to us.

Few plots remaining! Own an 1/8th-acre plot at Kshs. 750,000 only. An installment payment plan is also available as shown below;

3 months: Kshs 780,000

6 months: Kshs. 810,000

9 months: Kshs. 840,000

12 months: Kshs. 870,000

Property Location

Gardenia Estate is located along Kangundo road, next to KBC Centre Malaa, 3.7kms from the tarmac.

To invest;

Call/Whats App: +254 721 44 99 11

Email: [email protected]

Visit: https://usernameproperties.com/property/gardenia-estate-kangundo-rd-5

