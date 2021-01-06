VIDEO: Filipino man says he did not want to marry a Kenyan woman

VIDEO: Filipino man says he did not want to marry a Kenyan woman

The Filipino man Solomon Ocampo was not in favor of arranged marriage and he did not want to marry a black woman and for that matter a Kenyan woman.

Solomon Ocampo never wanted to marry outside his race. He knew Filipino women were the best and always wanted to end up with one. But when his parents told him they had found him a black woman from Kenya, he begged them to stop because there was no way he was marrying a Kenyan woman. So what changed his mind? He sits down with Lynn Ngugi for this exclusive episode of Tuko Talks I did not want to marry a Kenyan woman , my parents chose her for me.

- Advertisement -

Video by Tuko / Tuco – Kenya

VIDEO: Filipino man says he did not want to marry a Kenyan woman