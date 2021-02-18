Death Announcement For Clement Richu Waruingi In Lowell MA
The family together with the Organizing committee are saddened to inform you the Death of Clement Richu Waruingi in Lowell MA (visiting from Kenya) he’s brother-in-law to Margaret and Peter Ng’ang’a of D11 PCEA NEEMA CHURCH LOWELL MA.
Clement was the husband to Eunice Richu, father to 3 children all of Kenya.
The family’s wish is to transport Clement’s body to Kenya for burial. The organizing committee has set up a budget of $30,000 to cover funeral and related expenses.