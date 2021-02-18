Death Announcement For Clement Richu Waruingi In Lowell MA

Death Announcement For Clement Richu Waruingi In Lowell MA
The family together with the Organizing committee are saddened to inform you the Death of Clement Richu Waruingi in Lowell MA (visiting from Kenya) he's brother-in-law to Margaret and Peter Ng'ang'a of D11 PCEA NEEMA CHURCH LOWELL MA.

Clement was the husband to Eunice Richu, father to 3 children all of Kenya.
The family’s wish is to transport Clement’s body to Kenya for burial. The organizing committee has set up a budget of $30,000 to cover funeral and related expenses.
Committee is meeting virtually daily at 6pm for funeral arrangements followed by Macakaya daily at 7pm via Zoom.  For further information, please contact
 Evans Thuo: 978 394 6982
Tom Mbugua: 978 996 1220
Daniel Njogu: 978 237 1572
Peter Mungai 978 332 0239.
Please forward your financial support to:
Margaret Nganga Cash app No. 978 332 2314. Cash app $Margaretnganga12
Kindly use this link to join both the committee and the macakaya:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7890049272
Phone numbers for logging in: 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656
Code: 789 004 9272#
Blessings!!
Thank you in advance for your prayers, support and financial assistance to this family at this difficult time.

 

Death Announcement For Clement Richu Waruingi In Lowell MA

