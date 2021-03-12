Gone too soon: Sudden death of Charles Githae Kago of Burbank California

Gone Too Soon: Sudden Death Of Charles Githae Kago Burbank California

The Family of Evans Mukuria are sad to announce the sudden death of our Son, Brother and Father who was promoted to glory on 2/23/21.

Let’s come together and support our friends and family during this trying time. Your prayers and contributions are highly appreciated.

If you would wish to support the family please send your contribution to:

Evans Mukuria

CashApp 1 (909) 496-1570

$Evansmukuria.

Jennifer Kago

Zelle: 909-240-7392

Sebastian Mukuria

Cashapp SebastianMukuria

Venmo: @Sebastian-Mukuria

Zelle: 951-901-3026

Alice Nganga

760-807-3744

Zelle, venmo

cashapp $waithiranganga.

Catherine Njeri Kago

Mpesa: 0713518057