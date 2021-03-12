Gone too soon: Sudden death of Charles Githae Kago of Burbank California

By Diaspora Messenger
0
Gone Too Soon: Sudden Death Of Charles Githae Kago Burbank CaliforniaThe Family of Evans Mukuria are sad to announce the sudden death of our Son, Brother and Father who was promoted to glory on 2/23/21.

Let’s come together and support our friends and family during this trying time. Your prayers and contributions are highly appreciated.
If you would wish to support the family please send your contribution to:
Evans Mukuria
CashApp 1 (909) 496-1570
$Evansmukuria.
Jennifer Kago
Zelle: 909-240-7392
Cashapp [email protected] Kago
Sebastian Mukuria
Cashapp SebastianMukuria
Venmo: @Sebastian-Mukuria
Zelle: 951-901-3026
Alice Nganga
760-807-3744
Zelle, venmo
cashapp $waithiranganga.
Catherine Njeri Kago
Mpesa: 0713518057

 

