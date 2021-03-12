Gone too soon: Sudden death of Charles Githae Kago of Burbank CaliforniaNEWSOBITUARIES By Diaspora Messenger On Mar 12, 2021 0 Share Gone Too Soon: Sudden Death Of Charles Githae Kago Burbank CaliforniaThe Family of Evans Mukuria are sad to announce the sudden death of our Son, Brother and Father who was promoted to glory on 2/23/21.- Advertisement -Let’s come together and support our friends and family during this trying time. Your prayers and contributions are highly appreciated.If you would wish to support the family please send your contribution to: More Related StoriesNEWS Gone Too Soon: Passing Away of Tervin Mwangi Of Baltimore,… NEWS Death Announcement For Martha Ngonyo Karugu of Nashua NH NEWS Funeral and Viewing: Rhoda Wambui Of Silver Spring MD NEWS Kenyan man Michael Gichuhi Wangondu Succumbs to Coved-19 in… Evans MukuriaCashApp 1 (909) 496-1570$Evansmukuria.Jennifer KagoZelle: 909-240-7392Cashapp [email protected] KagoSebastian MukuriaCashapp SebastianMukuriaVenmo: @Sebastian-MukuriaZelle: 951-901-3026Alice Nganga760-807-3744Zelle, venmocashapp $waithiranganga.Catherine Njeri KagoMpesa: 0713518057 Like this:Like Loading... 0 Share