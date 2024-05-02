Motion to Impeach Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi Approved by MPs

The National Assembly on Thursday, May 2 approved a motion to impeach Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi. In a vote held in the chambers, 149 Members of Parliament voted in favor of the impeachment motion while 36 opposed it. Three lawmakers abstained from voting for the motion against CS Linturi.

Following the approval of the impeachment motion, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula directed parliamentary parties to nominate members to serve in the select committee that will investigate CS Linturi. The majority side will nominate five members, the minority four, and the Jubilee Party one.

“The next step to be taken therefore is the appointment of members to a select committee to investigate the matter.

In this regard hereby direct that the parliamentary parties in the house expeditiously nominate members to serve in the select committee and submit the names to the office of the speaker,” Wetangula stated.

CS Linturi is being accused of gross violations of the provisions of the Constitution or any other law, committing crimes under national law, and gross misconduct.

The select committee will have ten days to investigate Linturi and report to the National Assembly.

If the allegations are substantiated by the committee, the CS for Agriculture will be invited to the House to defend himself before MPs vote to either keep him in office or send him home.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Read the original article on nairobileo.co.ke.

