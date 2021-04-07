Domestic Violence: Worry As Battered Kenyan Men Suffer In Silence

The number of male domestic violence victims has, however, continued growing in a society that is largely in denial. A 2014 NCRC study on SGBV established that men were at a higher risk of the violence than women.

The study that looked at the SGBV exposure in the past 12 months, found the current prevalence for men to be 48.6 per cent compared to 37.7 per cent for women.

Of most concern, is the study’s findings of women trivialising men’s SGBV experiences, clearly pointing to the fear of stigma that men who have been abused, have to overcome to seek help.

Ending up dead

The avoidance of victimisation, perhaps, explaining why men never report SGBV offences.

For instance, of the 2,416 cases of GBV reported in Kenya between January and June, 2020, 71 per cent of them related to the female as the victims. This is according to NCRC analysis.

Apart from ending up dead, men have indeed suffered from grievous bodily injuries caused by their intimate partners.

In 2015, Kenya drew unpleasant global publicity for having numerous men, especially from Central Kenya, being mutilated by their wives.

The wives opted to chop off their husbands’ private parts at the height of a domestic squabble triggered by either a husband returning home drunk or tracing ‘disappeared’ money, among other issues.

There are others who have been disfigured with acid. The case of Mr Dan ShieShie who has founded DanShieShie Foundation to speak against violence on men is among the most outstanding.

He is the brainchild of the men-only hotline 1196, launched in June last year, to help men access tele-counselling. In two months, the hotline had assisted more than 2,000 men.

Professor of Sociology at the University of Nairobi, Charles Nzioka says many men are suffering in silence due to social-cultural bondages.

Female dominance

“Men are all grounded in a culture that defines masculinity as endurance, persistence and any element that shows female dominance must be shied away from,” he says.

He adds: “Unless we change the cultural construction of masculinity, then it will be difficult (for men to speak out). They will continue suffering in silence. They will not raise their voices.”

Counselling psychologist and former chairperson of Kenya Counselling and Psychological Association, Prof Catherine Gachutha, says the men’s “dying in silence” attribute is costly.

“Many of them have died through depression, drinking, taking drugs (in pretext) of solving their problems,” she says.

For the men to speak out, they need to be helped to deal with shame and ignorance relating to the pain and damage caused by the violence, she says.

“Sometimes men take the violence meted on them for granted, like, she just pushed me but it is okay,” she says, “If someone is trying to demean you or dehumanise you; that is something that one should take seriously.”

She enlists tell-tale signs for a violated man that family and friends can look out for to help him before it is too late include when a healthy man suddenly starts suffering from malnutrition, shifts from smart to untidy dressing and withdrawn, hence no longer active or interested in things he previously enjoyed doing. Counter violence Ms Gachutha advises men against using counter-violence as a tool of solving the conflicts. “Many at times, because of their orientation, they would want to counter violence with violence; hitting with hitting; shouting with shouting. The more they become violent, the more the other party is going to become violent,” she says. Instead, she urges them to be firm, clearly state their terms and know “when to retreat and forge forward in dignity and not in shame.” Victims in the last 12 months These statistic may be skewed by the shame of men reporting abuse at the hands of a woman. Martin Kahiga 42; for not spending a night with the woman.

42; for not spending a night with the woman. Kelvin Njenga Ng’ang’a; disagreement over who would do the utensils after dinner.

Ng’ang’a; disagreement over who would do the utensils after dinner. Bryan Indimuli ; quarrel over a piece of ugali

; quarrel over a piece of ugali 19-year-old man killed by a 15-year-old girl; quarrel over unknown matter

killed by a 15-year-old girl; quarrel over unknown matter Charles Murimi , 49; reason unknown

, 49; reason unknown Edward Okello ; domestic squabble

; domestic squabble Daniel Omollo Onyango; disagreement over a rented one-bedroom for the wife’s music business. How to identify a violent partner Like women, men also need to recognise what domestic violence looks like, and know that they don’t need to be ‘tough’ and accept abuse. Physical: Hitting, slapping, punching, kicking, burning, strangulation, damaging personal property, refusing medical care and/or controlling medication, coercing partner into substance abuse and use of weapons Psychological: Name calling, insulting, blaming the partner for everything, extreme jealousy, intimidation, shaming, humiliating, isolation, controlling what the partner does and where the partner goes and stalking. Sexual: Forcing a partner to have sex with other people, pursuing sexual activity when the victim is not fully conscious or is afraid to say no, hurting partner physically during sex, coercing partner to have sex without protection and sabotaging birth control. Technological: Hacking into a partner’s e-mail and personal accounts, using tracking devices in a partner’s cell phone to monitor their location, phone calls and messages, monitoring interactions via social media and demanding to know partner’s passwords. Economic: Inflicting physical harm or injury that would prevent the person from attending work, harassing partner at their workplace, controlling financial assets and effectively putting partner on an allowance and damaging a partner’s credit score. By Moraa Obiria Source-https://nation.africa/

Domestic Violence: Worry As Battered Kenyan Men Suffer In Silence