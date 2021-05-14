Kenyan Singer Nyota Ndogo Publicly Pleads With Hubby to Return Home

Kenyan Singer Mwanaisha Abdalla, commonly known by the stage name Nyota Ndogo, has publicly begged her Danish husband Henning Nielsen to ‘return home’.

- Advertisement -

This is after an April’s fool day prank on Neilsen reportedly turned sour and he walked out on her.

The Voi- based singer is said to have played a pregnancy prank on his better half yet they had not seen each other for three months.

“I never thought he would take this so seriously. I made the joke at 8am and come 4pm, I told him it was a joke but by that time he had taken it seriously. He has been silent on me since, something I had never foreseen happening in the last seven years we have been together as friends and as a couple,” explained the singer.

The stand-off led to Nielsen reportedly blocking her calls.

Now she says even though she tried to pretend all was well, and she could live without him, she has realized she needed his love.

“Plzz come back to me. mimi hata sio pesa nalilia love. Nilikua na act don’t care couse nakula nalala vizuri najilipia bills zangu mwenyewe but one thing nakosa from you ni love. Kumbe pesa sio kila kitu muimu kupata mtu unaempenda na wewe kwako nimefika mwisho yani kama hurudi ntajifia single,” she posted on Instagram.

The couple wedded in May 2016. Nyota Ndogo had been separated from her ex-husband K-short for eight years and Nielsen had been separated from his ex-wife for 24 years. Both have grown-up children from previous marriages.

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

Kenyan Singer Nyota Ndogo Publicly Pleads With Hubby to Return Home