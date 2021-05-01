VIDEO: Kenyans Flee Nairobi After President Uhuru Opens Borders

Barely two hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s announcement that the cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru had been lifted, residents started their journeys outside Nairobi.

In a video seen by kenyans.co.ke, a vehicle snarl up can be seen at the Mai Mahiu Escarpment.

The lockdown restrictions had been imposed on March 26, 2021. Residents in the five counties could not travel outside the restricted area.

As a result of the abrupt measures in March, residents revealed that they were stranded in different towns, unable to travel upcountry.

However, the president stated in his speech that the mandate of the government is to protect the constitutional right to life.

He urged Kenyans to be “ honorable, distinguished and patriotic citizens”. He also cited that the measures can be escalated if people do not adhere to the set guidelines.

“If we partner and work together, we can maintain both the health and lives of our people, as well as our economy. But if we fail to play our role, our individual role, my responsibility is to protect life first,” said Uhuru.

The president also lifted the ban on restaurants and bars, allowing them to continue with operations. This, he noted, was after the Covid-19 positivity rate went low in the last one month.

Curfew hours were revised to 10pm to 4am from 8pm to 4am, with effect from midnight on May 1, 2021.

Churches were directed to hold in-person and congregational worship but with only a third capacity. The ban on political gatherings was extended until otherwise directed.

Kenyans could not hold their excitement, taking their celebrations to the streets in the CBD after the announcement.

