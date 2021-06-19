Chris Kirubi’s Grandson Christopher Kirubi Emotional Tribute to Grandpa

Kirubi’s grandson, Christopher moved the congregation gathered at the Faith Evangelistic Church in Karen, Nairobi, with an emotional tribute to his grandfather.

Leaders and Family came together today, Friday, June 18, 2021, to pay tribute to the late philanthropist Christopher John Kirubi who died on June 14, at the age of 80.

The businessman was survived by his son, Robert Kirubi and daughter Maryanne Musangi, along with their children.

Christopher, who is a gifted musician, played the crowd a song in honour of his grandfather.

He reminisced the priceless memories he enjoyed with Kirubi.

“I was reminded of a memory when I was really young, he would call me and ask me about school and how I was doing. I would tell him I have a really good time and he would interrupt and ask me, are you number one.

“My life has taken a different path to his, I have no head for business or money, my dad can attest to that. I just wanted to say how grateful I am I had someone in my life who constantly encouraged me and inspired me to be great and showed me what greatness is,” Christopher said.

“While I mourn the time that we have spent together, I also mourn the fact that I don’t have the chance now as an adult to show him the life I have built and the things that I have achieved and to express to him how grateful I am to him and how instrumental he has been in helping me achieve that.

“I hope he’d be proud of me. I am very proud to be his grandchild,” he acknowledged.

Kirubi’s granddaughter eulogised him as a grandfather, friend, and even a boss. She expressed gratitude for numerous life lessons he taught her and the inspiration he instilled in her.

She recounted the moments she visited Kirubi in hospital, noting that he was always smiling despite being diagnosed with cancer.

The billionaire is famed for his philanthropic efforts in creating employment for tens of thousands of Kenyans.

Kirubi will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 19, at his Thika farm.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

