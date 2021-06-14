Kenya Embassy DC Staff Member Andrew Onyuna Ochieng Passes Away

The Kenya Embassy in Washington DC regrets to announce the passing away of Mr. Andrew Onyuna Ochieng on Saturday June 12, 2021 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Mr. Onyuna was a staff member of the Embassy’s Consular team. He was a dedicated, hardworking and dependable team player.

- Advertisement -

It is with great sadness that We announce the passing of Andy Ochieng Onyuna which occurred on Saturday June 12th 2021. Andy passed away peacefully in his sleep and will be laid to rest in Kenya and we kindly seek Your support to transition Him to his final resting place.

More information will be communicated. Keep the family in your prayers.

If you wish to support the family please channel your contributions to:

cashapp: $Emssie

Zelle: 214-724-3072 or [email protected]

Mpesa: +254 711 642007

Update on the burial arrangements will be communicated later.

Condolence messages can be sent to: [email protected]

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Andrew Onyuna worked at the consular section in Kenya Embassy DC and helped may Diaspora Kenyans who came to renew passports or related service. He has been in the US for many year and he will particularly be missed by the Kenyan community members in Gaithersburg, Maryland where he was living.

‎You can join the Funeral planning WhatsApp Group at: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KqwazZOklb9IEuWmVgSWaW

Kenya Embassy DC Staff Member Andrew Onyuna Ochieng Passes Away