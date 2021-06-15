Konza City Wins Big in Funding-Approaching Full Actualization

Konza Smart City is approaching full actualization as the Kenya Budget 2021/22 allocated Kshs 16B for the city.

This is addition to the funding the city received in the previous budget of 6.3B.

This is how this funding will be utilized;

Horizontal infrastructure

This will include roads and sewerage systems was allocated Ksh 12B.

This will ensure that the internal roads within the city and those leading to the city are tarmacked to meet smart city standards.

The drainage and sewer system which in critical for any city will also be done.

Completion of this will attract investors both local and international.

Konza Date Centre and Smart City Facility allocated 3.6B

To begin with, the construction of the National Data Center (Phase I -Containerized) at Konza was recently completed.

This was to ensure that Konza is able to carry out the core functions of a smart city.

Further, the new funding will enable completion of the other phases and enable the city to function fully to the desired standards.

Ksh 400M allocated for construction of Konza Complex Phase 1B

This will enable running of various activities and functions of Konza City which will in turn attract both local and internal investors.

This is good news for investors who are keen on tapping into the growth of this smart city.

Globally, growth of real estate is influenced by infrastructural and population growth.

Growth of Konza City will attract an estimated population of 200,000 people as a result of the jobs created.

In addition, this does not include the population of students enrolling in the University at Konza which is currently under construction.

With this background, there will be a need for residential and commercial properties around Konza City.

Savvy real estate investors should take advantage of this opportunity and invest in affordable plots around Konza.

