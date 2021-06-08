PHOTOS: Francis Atwoli Marks 71st Birthday at the Indian Ocean in Style

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli celebrated his birthday at the Mawe Resort in Watamu, Kilifi County in the company of his second wife Mary Kilobi, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and his son Phillip.

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli yesterday, June 6, 2021, celebrated his 71st birthday.

According to his Wikipedia page, the trade unionist was born on June 6, 1950.

Atwoli is reported to have spent his special day at the Mawe Resort in Watamu, Kilifi County in the company of his wife Mary Kilobi, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, and his son Phillip.

May I take this opportunity to say a BIG THANK YOU for all your warm birthday wishes. Sincere gratitude to my wife Mary Atwoli, Waziri @EugeneLWamalwa and my son Philipo @themainpoacher who took me on a yacht trip around the Indian Ocean. pic.twitter.com/YaCyuUfCXF — Francis Atwoli NOM (DZA), CBS, EBS, MBS. (@AtwoliDza) June 6, 2021

He enjoyed time at the beach with his family, followed by a yacht trip around the Indian Ocean.

Taking to social media, the COTU boss expressed gratitude to his wife, son, and the Devolution CS for celebrating his birthday together, extending a thank you to members of the public who acknowledged his day.

“May I take this opportunity to say a BIG THANK YOU for all your warm birthday wishes. Sincere gratitude to my wife Mary Atwoli, Waziri Eugene Wamalwa, and my son Philipo who took me on a yacht trip around the Indian Ocean,” Atwoli stated.

Public figures and members of the public poured in with warm wishes for the unionist as he turned 71.

“Happy birthday MZEE Atwoli,” Senior Council Ahmednasir Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

“Wishing my friend Atwoli a Happy Birthday,” CS Wamalwa added.

Atwoli is famed for his flashy birthday parties. On June 5, 2019, rhumba musicians Evala Mbuta and Koko Nyboma immortalised the COTU sec-gen in a song dubbed Atwoli Birthday 6.6 which was followed by a huge party.

