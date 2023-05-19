Coastal Property: Optiven Unveils Ocean View Ridge Vipingo

Are you looking for Beach Property in Kenya? Is 4.4 Km from the Indian Ocean close enough? If your answer is ‘Yes’ to these questions, then Ocean View Ridge Vipingo by Optiven is the project for you.

Ocean View Ridge – Vipingo is a project conceptualized and undertaken through a well-designed city master plan backed by an urban environment, high-quality contemporary infrastructure and state-of-the-art amenities and services. Officially launched on the 18th day of May 2023.

This property is an exquisite real estate project, tailored to meet the investment expectations of the most discerning and wise investors looking for a good and extremely prosperous, comfortable life in the Kenyan coastal region. This gated community is a haven of peace and tranquillity where you enjoy a cool breeze from the Ocean.

This development is part of the Vipingo city development master plan, with extraordinary facilities already in place. The property is next to one of the most beautiful golf course resorts. Here, you will enjoy the proximity to these enchanting amenities and swim in the Kenyan coastal bliss to the fullest!

You will find this project along Mombasa – Malindi Road. It is only;

2.4km from the bustling Mombasa-Malindi Road.

4.5km to the pristine Indian Ocean.

19km from Nyali

12km from Mtwapa

Land sizes on offer are 1/4 Acres of Prime Ocean View Plots, 1/2 Acres of Ocean and Ridge View plots, and 1/8 acres of prime Ridge View plots, with prices from KSh 1.75M.

This Month, Optiven Group is looking forward to recognising investors’ efforts in investment and encouraging them with a KSh 4000 Cash Back for every KSh 379,000 shillings you invest in its projects to celebrate Madaraka in the upcoming Madaraka Day.

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: diaspora@optiven.co.ke

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

