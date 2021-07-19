Caroline Kangogo’s Father Sets the Record Straight on her murder claim

The father to late wanted police officer Caroline Kangogo has dismissed social media claims that his daughter was murdered.

Speaking to a local daily, Kangogo’s father Mr Barnabas Kibor; a retired police officer detailed the last moments of her daughter, noting that she got home at around 10:00 pm on Thursday last week and proceeded straight to the bathroom.

“To clear the air, I would like to confirm that Kangogo closed herself inside the bathroom and shot herself dead,” he said.

The father also used the opportunity to set the record straight on her burial, noting that despite the allegations she was facing, Kangogo will be accorded a burial in line with Christian traditions.

Meanwhile, the DCI has sent homicide detectives to the murder scene even as some netizens and lawyers maintain that the late Kangogo may have been murdered.

“Cpl Caroline Kangogo is dead from an alleged suicide. This should not bring a closure to investigations as to who killed the two men associated with her. We might never know her side of the story! In the complex world of crime, there could be a third force!!” Senator Moses Wetangula opined.

His point of view was shared by other lawyers including; renowned crime attorney Cliff Ombeta and LSK President Nelson Havi.

“The media has been conscripted by DCI to run with the cover-up story “Caroline Kangogo commits suicide.” Who was the witness? When was the autopsy done? I remember telling special crimes boss on Tuesday, “I am sure you guys will eventually tell us that you found her dead,” Havi tweeted.

