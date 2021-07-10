PHOTOS: Certified Homes Successful Title Deed Issuance

Certified Homes conducted a very successful title deeds issuance ceremony at Favourite Gardens, Nanyuki. Hundreds of investors were able to receive their title deeds. Speaking during the ceremony, Peter Nyaga the Managing Director thanked all the clients who invested at the Nanyuki Plots.

Certified Homes Ltd is a real estate developer and land selling company, based in Nairobi Kenya.

The company specializes in selling and building affordable houses as well as selling affordable and strategically located plots.



The land selling company has sold out land in Nanyuki Favourite Gardens phase 1 to 5.

Certified Homes is currently selling Favourite Gardens 6 Plots in Nanyuki, size 50 by 100 ie 1/8th of an acre at special offer price of Ksh 180,000.

Their fast selling Plots in Rumuruti the economic hub and headquarter of Laikipia County size 50 by 100 at Ksh 100,000 are almost sold out.

The Developer’s flagship project Sukari Heights Apartments comprising of 1 bedroom, 2 and 3 bedrooms plus SQ starting from Ksh 2.95M is 95% sold.



For more info Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413/ +12055039187/ 0711 128 128 [email protected] www.certifiedhomes.co.ke

