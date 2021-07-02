VIDEO: Certified Homes Title Deed Issuance Ceremony

The award winning real estate developer and land selling company Certified Homes Ltd is slated to hold Title deed issuance ceremony for Nanyuki Plots clients on Friday 2nd July 2021.

This event will also serve as introduction of Favourite Gardens plots phase 6 at an offer price of Cash kes 180k or installment plan of kes 200k, deposit kes 50k then pay balance in 3 months.

The plots are located near Segera Conservancy with breathtaking views of Mt Kenya, Lolldaiga hills and Aberdare Ranges.

The plots are suitable for;

Building cottage hotels

Building holiday homes

Building retirement homes

Agribusiness

Investment Purposes.

We also have prime plots in Rumuruti Plots size 50 by 100 kes 100k

