Wealthiest family in Kenya: List of Luxurious Hotels owned by Kenyatta Family

The Kenyatta Family is one of the wealthiest families in Kenya as well as the African continent. The family’s wealth originates from the revered political influence and investments accrued over decades.

The family holds wealth cutting across various sectors of the economy including agriculture, banking, and hospitality.

According to a report by the Standard in 2020, the vast Kenyatta empire is managed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother Muhoho Kenyatta. He is the Executive Chairman of the businesses which include Brookside Dairy, Media Max Media Group which owns K24 and People Daily, Heritage Hotels, and a share of the newly formed NCBA bank.

NairobiLeo.co.ke looks at some of the high-end hotels owned by the family under the conglomerate, Heritage Hotels.

Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort

The luxurious hotel is located in Naivasha, Nakuru County, and boasts an amazing panoramic view of Lake Naivasha. Its towering view over the Great Rift Valley is a sight to behold.

The hotel is located 24 Kilometres from Nairobi and 12 kilometres off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway. It is one and half hours from Nairobi City.

It sits on top of Eburru mountain. The Maasai call it Oldonyo Opurru, meaning ‘mountain of smoke’.

The hotel is a haven for retreats and boasts amazing services.

These include: Own airstrip connection to Nairobi, Maasai Mara or Samburu, Free Wi-Fi in all our accommodation, Choice of different accommodation, All rooms en suite, Abundant bird life for birders.

Revelers can enjoy various activities for different age groups, and it also offers one of the best kids clubs for cultural and wildlife edutainment.

The hotel also boasts an 18-hole championship golf course.

The Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort was voted ‘Kenya’s Best Golf Hotel’ in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. In 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012 it was crowned Kenya’s Best Golf Resort during the World Tourism Awards.

Additionally, the resort was voted ‘Africa’s Best Golf Hotel’ in 2016, in the 3rd World Golf Awards at the Conrad Algarve in Portugal. This was the 3rd annual World Golf Awards, which is part of World Travel Awards.

A night at the lodge costs between Ksh30,000 and Ksh150,000 depending on the specifications and clients preferences.

Kipungani Explorer

The resort is located in Kipungani, Lamu County. It boasts palm-thatched bandas perched between a mangrove-lined channel and rests on the edge of a 12-kilometre white sandy beach.

The serene environment provides the best destinations for romantic getaways and quiet family retreats.

Kipungani Explorer offers a range of services and activities to its patrons including seafood, traditional Arabian dhows, kayaking safaris, and diving and fishing adventures. The experience is fulfilling for those seeking a true desert-island holiday.

Kipungani

Other sports activities include knee boarding, wind surfing and snorkeling with dolphins at the Kinyika reef.

Its ideal location allows clients to enjoy historical sites within Lamu and Manda Islands.

The beautiful environment and culturally crafted surroundings offer an ideal location for weddings.

Rooms at the resort cost around Ksh115,000.

Mara Explorer Camp

The Mara Explorer is located at the heart of the Maasai Mara Game Reserve. The five-star camp has 10 luxurious and well-spaced tents, each with a view of the banks of River Talek.

7 of the tents have queen-sized beds while 3 have twin beds.

The superb setting and location of the camp make for a wonderful game-watching experience, including from the comfort of your bed, bath or verandah.

Mara explorer camp

The tents have been specially designed to open up to the sky and, on a deck on one side, a Victorian claws-foot bathtub offers secluded open-air bathing – and a unique new perspective of the African bush.

Its clients enjoy two-hour daily nature walks at no extra cost, hot air balloon rides over the Mara, where tourists get to enjoy the spectacle of the Maasai Mara sunrise and sunsets, and also watch the scattered wildlife, all from above and at no extra cost.

The lodge offers spectacular dining to its revelers along with a variety of meals. It also provides guided tours around the reserve as well as cultural visits to the nearing Maasai Communities.

A night costs Ksh60,000 per tent.

Samburu Interpids Luxury Tented Camp

The camp rests on the banks of Uaso Nyiro River in Samburu Game Reserve. The cool breeze from the river and the forest make the spices up the environment around the camp.

The camp sits on raised decks overlooking the river and boasts a perfect view of elephants and crocodiles that lounge by the river’s banks.

Samburu Interpids boast great services and activities which include: Newly renovated tents with four-poster king-size beds.

It also offers choice of game viewing in Samburu or Buffalo Springs Reserves, and cultural interactions with the neighbouring Samburu tribesmen.

Others include: Clear Equatorial night skies for astronomy, open-sided safari jeeps for best game viewing Picturesque mountainous landscape, knowledgeable and highly-certified guides, and great kids’ clubs in the region for cultural and wildlife edutainment.

A night at the lodge costs Ksh50,000.

Mara Interpids

The lodge is located within the Maasai Mara Game Reserve and overlooks Talek River. It sits in the middle of the four-game viewing areas of the Masai Mara Reserve

The camp Newly boasts renovated tents, with four-poster king-size beds. It also has free WiFi in public areas.

Its location offers good game viewing and birding all year through.

Mara Interpids has its own airstrip located just 3-minutes from the camp and is a 45-minute flight from Nairobi.

The open-sided safari jeeps offer tourists the best game viewing three times per day. It has knowledgeable and gold-certified guides.

It also offers one of the best kids clubs in the region for cultural and wildlife edutainment.

A night at the camp costs Ksh50,000.

Voyager Beach Resort

The luxurious hotel is located in Nyali, Mombasa County. It is ship-themed and is famous for hosting some of Africa’s finest family entertainments and animation programmes, including unique themed journeys across the seven seas, culinary extravaganzas, and special music, fashion, comedy and acrobatic shows.

Voyager Beach Resort

The resort is fashioned along the lines of a luxury cruise ship.

It boasts exquisite amenities which include: A water sports centre, different culinary and entertainment experiences, weddings in paradise packages, glass bottom boat rides over magical coral, four bars (a sports bar and a 24-hour lounge, 3 swimming pools including a whirlpool, 3 specialised restaurants, and supervised Kid’s activities.

A night in one of the rooms costs between Ksh15,000 and Ksh50,000 depending on the room.

Voyager Ziwani

The resort is located on a private sanctuary on the western edge of Tsavo. It sits on a secluded dam on the Sante River – home to turtles, crocodiles, and hundreds of basking hippos.

It boasts a spectacular view of the mystical Mount Kilimanjaro and easy access to the wild attractions of Tsavo West National Park.

File Image of Voyager Ziwani

It offers night game drives to its patrons. It also boasts easy access by road from either Nairobi, Tsavo East or Mombasa. It also has its own airstrip and so is accessible by air.

Voyager Ziwani has newly renovated tents, with en-suite facilities and private verandahs.

Clients get to enjoy free WiFi in public areas of the resort.

It is also close to many World War 1 & 2 battle sites.

Clients are also offered ranch tours of Gicheha farm which Neighbours Tsavo West National Park for day-time game drives.

A night at the establishment costs Ksh20,000.

Voyager Ziwani is the recipient of the prestigious Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence award. The accolade honours excellence in the hospitality sector.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

