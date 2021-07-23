Kenya’s First Smart City: Konza City Nears Completion

Recently, President Uhuru commissioned and inspected three key projects at the Konza Technopolis. This reaffirms Government’s commitment to the completion of the country’s first smart city.

To begin with, he inaugurated an eight-storey headquarters of Konza Technopolis Development Authority.

The ultra-modern office block will provide KoTDA staff and partners with a conducive on-site working environment to support the accelerated roll-out of the techno city.

The building is already occupied by Konza Management as they spearhead full actualization of the city.

The President also opened the National Data Centre located at the Konza Technopolis.

The data center was constructed by Huawei and will provide secure, reliable and efficient data services.

Additionally, he inspected Thwake Dam which is set to feed Konza City with power and water.

THWAKE DAM to feed Konza City with power and water under an ambitious development plan.

Other key developments that have happened in Konza City

1. The recent allocation of Ksh 16B in Kenya Budget 2021/2022 to cater for horizontal infrastructure and other key amenities key for a smart city

2. Launch of the construction of the Security Command Centre at Konza City. This state of the art facility which will comprise an Emergency Response Unit, Fire and Police stations with emphasis on utilizing ICT technologies in policing and adherence to Kenya Security Standards.

3. Ongoing Construction of an ultra-modern Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) at the city is set to be completed in 2022 and will admit its first students in 2023. This expected to become the top university for specialised training of scientists and engineers in Kenya and the region.

4. Launch of Commuter Rail from Nairobi CBD to Konza which makes it convenient to access Konza from Nairobi CBD via train.

5. Three counties namely; Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni are coming up with new development plans in areas within 10 kilometre radius around Konza. The intention is to allow the three come up with a well thought out inter-county physical and land use development plan. This is expected to shape developments around Konza.

6. ICT Cables – 500km underground cables have already been laid down to improve connectivity within and around the city.

7. Nairobi – Mombasa Expressway is also passing by Konza further opening up the area

Konza city is expected to be fully complete by 2028. From the whole plan of Konza and the achievement made, Konza will be fully functional very soon. Are you a savvy investor? Konza is simply the best place to invest in.

