Kenyan Man Found Dead In His Apartment in Joplin Missouri

It’s with great sadness we announce the tragic death of our young Kenyan man Christopher Njuguna Mungai of Joplin Missouri. His decomposing body was found in his apartment, and according to the coroner, he was deceased for about one week. Chris has no immediate family here in the US. Let’s keep his family in prayers.

The family in Kenya is quite distraught. With no answers as to what happened, the little comfort we can give is to help them perform the final funeral rites in Kenya. Without the funds, this cannot happen and Chris would have to be buried in a foreign land by the local government against his family’s wishes, culture and traditions.

We are appealing to well wishers for their generous support to raise $20,000 needed to ship his remains back to his parents in Kenya.

For more detail and financial support, please contact:

Venmo: James Kamau – +1-[phone redacted] @James-Kamau-6

CashApp: James Kamau – +1-[phone redacted] $Jk1983

CashApp: Annie Karanja – [phone redacted] $Ephrathah.

M-Pesa, SendWave, MoneyGram, Western Union: Lawrence Njuguna (the dad): +254-734-961-854

GoFundMe-https://www.gofundme.com/