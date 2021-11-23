DP Ruto Attends Tycoon David Langat’s Daughter’s Traditional Wedding Ceremony

DP Ruto Attends Tycoon David Langat’s Daughter’s Traditional Wedding Ceremony

It was a joyful day for reclusive billionaire David Langat and his family as he officially handed over his daughter, Natalie, to his soon-to-be son-in-law Derick Onyancha, at a colourful ‘Koito’ ceremony held in Karen at the weekend

The pre-wedding ceremony between Natalie and Derick, who is the son of retired High Court judge David Onyancha, who attended by high-profile guests including Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachael, Justice Patrick Kiage, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and a host of legislators.

 

Cabinet Secretaries Charles Keter, Simon Chelugui and Adan Mohamed and a number of principal secretaries were also in attendance.

The bride made her grand entry escorted by Mrs Ruto and the bridesmaids, who were all dressed in red. Mrs Ruto was dressed in a baby pinkish dress.

Natalie, looked radiant in a red one-off shoulder dress with the theme of the wedding being a blend of white and maroon.

Deputy President William Ruto (right), his wife Rachel Ruto (second right) with businessman David Langat (left), his wife Hellen Langat (second left) and their daughter Natalie Langat during her traditional wedding ceremony at her parents’ home in Karen, Nairobi on November 19, 2021. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The bridesmaids would, later on, change to maroon dresses while receiving Natalie on the podium.

Guests at the invite-only wedding are said to have been treated to a seven-course meal.

Deputy President William Ruto (left) with businessman David Langat (second left) during that latter’s daughter’s Natalie Langat (right) traditional wedding ceremony in Karen, Nairobi on November 19, 2021. To the right is Natalie’s mother Hellen Langat. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Langat, one of Kenya’s richest and most influential men, is the chairman of DL Group, an East African conglomerate with interests in agriculture, energy and real estate. DL Teas, one of the group’s subsidiaries, is among the largest tea producers in Africa.

Another DL Group subsidiary is Africa Economic Zones Limited which has license to develop and operate Kenya’s first licensed special economic zone located in Eldoret, Kenya. Langat also owns hotels and shopping malls in Kenya.

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

 

