Kenyan Man Kevin Ochieng Wins 2021 Photographer Of The Year Award

Kenyan photographer Kevin Ochieng has won the 2021 Environmental Photographer of the Year award, a global competition in its 14th edition.

Ochieng, 24, a self-taught photographer from Nairobi, won in the climate action category of the competition through his shot titled “The Last Breath”.

In the vivid photo, a boy breathes air from a plant through a pipe connected to a gas mask, with a menacing sandstorm circling behind him to depict the inevitable apocalypse of climate change.

This photography contest “showcases the most inspirational environmental photography from around the world”.

Winners were announced on Tuesday during the ongoing COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland. More than 7,000 images were received from photographers from 119 countries in the world. Eight categories were assessed.

Conferred by UK’s Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management (Ciwem), the award “celebrates humanity’s ability to survive and innovate”.

Ciwem supports professionals who’re dedicated to improving water and environmental management practices to attain “a safer, more sustainable world.”

To participate, photographers from around the world were required to submit images depicting manifestation of climate change and its effects on weather patterns and biodiversity.

His work will be exhibited in New York Times’ Climate Hub and during next year’s Floodex climate exhibition in London.