Inspiring Story: First Kenyan Footballer to Play for Bayern Munich

A Kenyan internatrional soccer player Bernard Mwarome is the first Kenyan Footballer to Play for Bayern Munich.

Playing in top European Leagues such as Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga is a dream that every footballer aspires to achieve in their career.

Be it for testing one’s mettle against elite players in the industry, the fame or earning a contract worth millions, the deal is seemingly attractive for any footballer. In the case of Bernard Mwarome, he got a chance to play for German giants, Bayern Munich at the age of 17.

Rubbing shoulders with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, Mwarome made history by being the only Kenyan to play for the top German side.

Born in June, 1997, Mwarome, who is of Kenyan origin, developed a passion for football at an early age. This bettered himself as he continued to hone his craft while playing in local leagues.

His talent was soon noticed by Bayern’s management who approached him with an offer to play at the club’s youth team.

This saw Mwarome join Bayern Munich’s under 19 side in July 2014 after sealing a lucrative two year deal.

Mwarome honed his craft during the two-year tenure at the youth club. After making 24 appearances in 36 games, the team managed to finish top ten in the league.

The impressive 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons earned Mwarome a promotion to the senior reserve team alongside six other players.

The call up was a sign of growth displayed by the young lad who had been invited by then manager Carlo Ancelotti to hold a series of training sessions with the first team.

After an injury that set him back a couple of seasons, Mwarome left Bayern Munich and signed for fourth division side Bonner SC in 2018 before jumping ship to his current club, SV Heimstetten, where he plays as a midfielder.

Arguably, dubbed the Avengers of football teams, Bayern boasts of elite players with outstanding records. Currently, Bayern has 80 major trophies with 66 national titles and 14 international titles with their ace Lewandowski boasting of 301 career goals for the club

